Datadog Inc. [DDOG] moved up 0.58: Why It’s Important

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] closed the trading session at $81.99 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.55, while the highest price level was $84.45. The stocks have a year to date performance of 117.02 percent and weekly performance of 11.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 111.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 140.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 4640984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $63.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $65 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on DDOG stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 45 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 735.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.19. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.37% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.26, while it was recorded at 79.17 for the last single week of trading.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,567 million, or 54.80% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,744,350, which is approximately 399.263% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,479,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.19 million in DDOG stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $523.35 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -6.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 57,641,571 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 15,100,774 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 20,086,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,828,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,163,254 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,097 shares during the same period.