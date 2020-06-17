Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Craig Hallum slashes price target on WidePoint Corporation [WYY] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

WidePoint Corporation [AMEX: WYY] traded at a high on 06/16/20, posting a 7.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.69. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1023510 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WidePoint Corporation stands at 9.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.13%.

The market cap for WYY stock reached $55.49 million, with 83.84 million shares outstanding and 76.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 626.04K shares, WYY reached a trading volume of 1023510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WidePoint Corporation [WYY]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WidePoint Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WidePoint Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has WYY stock performed recently?

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.74. With this latest performance, WYY shares gained by 18.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.63 for WidePoint Corporation [WYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5108, while it was recorded at 0.6356 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4135 for the last 200 days.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WidePoint Corporation [WYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +16.11. WidePoint Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for WYY is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, WYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] managed to generate an average of $909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.WidePoint Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for WidePoint Corporation [WYY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WidePoint Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WidePoint Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for WidePoint Corporation [WYY]

There are presently around $11 million, or 21.70% of WYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYY stocks are: NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 12,774,251, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,874,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in WYY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.0 million in WYY stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WidePoint Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in WidePoint Corporation [AMEX:WYY] by around 277,990 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 590,345 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 16,659,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,527,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,332 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 454,782 shares during the same period.

