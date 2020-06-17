CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] Revenue clocked in at $100.90 million, down -44.73% YTD: What’s Next?

CPI Aerostructures Inc. [AMEX: CVU] closed the trading session at $3.72 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.57, while the highest price level was $4.68. The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.73 percent and weekly performance of 11.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 149.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.31K shares, CVU reached to a volume of 9855667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2016, representing the official price target for CPI Aerostructures Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on CVU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPI Aerostructures Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CVU stock trade performance evaluation

CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.71. With this latest performance, CVU shares gained by 34.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.64. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for CVU is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.49. Additionally, CVU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] managed to generate an average of $7,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CPI Aerostructures Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPI Aerostructures Inc. go to 9.00%.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 50.60% of CVU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVU stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 732,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 602,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 million in CVU stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $1.77 million in CVU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CPI Aerostructures Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in CPI Aerostructures Inc. [AMEX:CVU] by around 539,532 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,954,852 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,333,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,828,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,416 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,198 shares during the same period.