Compass Point lifts Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: CDR] price surged by 2.52 percent to reach at $0.03. A sum of 1032420 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $1.35 and dropped to a low of $1.21 until finishing in the latest session at $1.22.

The one-year CDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.67. The average equity rating for CDR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $6.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.75 to $6.25, while FBR & Co. kept a Outperform rating on CDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60.

CDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.61. With this latest performance, CDR shares gained by 75.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9261, while it was recorded at 1.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1973 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.43. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.36.

Return on Total Capital for CDR is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.20. Additionally, CDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] managed to generate an average of $7,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

CDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. go to 11.00%.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 84.90% of CDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,070,331, which is approximately 0.379% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,988,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.65 million in CDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.89 million in CDR stock with ownership of nearly 1.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:CDR] by around 3,153,998 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 6,368,362 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 65,120,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,642,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 380,206 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 911,550 shares during the same period.