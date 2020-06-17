ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] moved up 199.05: Why It’s Important

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CLIR] jumped around 1.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.37 at the close of the session, up 199.05%. ClearSign Technologies Corporation stock is now 210.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLIR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.33 and lowest of $1.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.50, which means current price is +577.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 211.18K shares, CLIR reached a trading volume of 226039549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearSign Technologies Corporation is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46.

How has CLIR stock performed recently?

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 189.02. With this latest performance, CLIR shares gained by 329.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.03 for ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.74, while it was recorded at 1.12 for the last single week of trading, and 0.89 for the last 200 days.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CLIR is now -58.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.45. Additionally, CLIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] managed to generate an average of -$565,267 per employee.ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.10% of CLIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLIR stocks are: ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA with ownership of 1,648,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 597,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in CLIR stocks shares; and STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $0.35 million in CLIR stock with ownership of nearly -1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CLIR] by around 26,380 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 61,446 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,128,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,216,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLIR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,498 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,700 shares during the same period.