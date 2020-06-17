Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Citigroup lifts Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Brandon Evans
Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] jumped around 0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.04 at the close of the session, up 1.40%. Equitable Holdings Inc. stock is now -15.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQH Stock saw the intraday high of $21.97 and lowest of $20.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.30, which means current price is +112.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 6046834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $23.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $27 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $20, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.35.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 20.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.35. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.75.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.90. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$219,367 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 9.14%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $8,714 million, or 95.70% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,877,806, which is approximately 0.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,225,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $876.17 million in EQH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $874.59 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly 5.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 63,278,195 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 47,667,359 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 308,984,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,929,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,100,415 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 15,935,020 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $18
Next articleJefferies slashes price target on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] – find out why.

