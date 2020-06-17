Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] Is Currently -0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [AMEX: CQP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.90%. Over the last 12 months, CQP stock dropped by -7.67%. The one-year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.03. The average equity rating for CQP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.44 billion, with 348.60 million shares outstanding and 40.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 524.40K shares, CQP stock reached a trading volume of 1371804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CQP shares is $35.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CQP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CQP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

CQP Stock Performance Analysis:

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, CQP shares gained by 20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CQP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.10, while it was recorded at 37.83 for the last single week of trading, and 37.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.98. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.26.

Return on Total Capital for CQP is now 10.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 134.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,220.10. Additionally, CQP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,219.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] managed to generate an average of $710,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CQP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CQP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. go to -4.70%.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,775 million, or 64.90% of CQP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CQP stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 205,611,384, which is approximately 1.107% of the company’s market cap and around 29.98% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 5,256,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.73 million in CQP stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $53.03 million in CQP stock with ownership of nearly 9.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [AMEX:CQP] by around 5,551,187 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,947,237 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 213,793,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,292,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CQP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 858,067 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 868,157 shares during the same period.