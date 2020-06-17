Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is -70.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $0.03. A sum of 15712124 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.77M shares. Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares reached a high of $1.51 and dropped to a low of $1.34 until finishing in the latest session at $1.36.

Guru’s Opinion on Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CDEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.51. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 61.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8803, while it was recorded at 1.3520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6818 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centennial Resource Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.89. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for CDEV is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.84. Additionally, CDEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] managed to generate an average of $82,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CDEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $346 million, or 95.90% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 70,266,037, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,980,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.89 million in CDEV stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $31.41 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly 1268.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 59,889,069 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 79,685,258 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 120,338,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,912,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,800,195 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 35,264,708 shares during the same period.