Celsion Corporation [CLSN] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, up 185.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] price surged by 33.33 percent to reach at $1.22. A sum of 8081337 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Celsion Corporation shares reached a high of $4.99 and dropped to a low of $3.62 until finishing in the latest session at $4.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsion Corporation [CLSN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 283.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

CLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.17. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 264.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 201.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.47 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsion Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

CLSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 13.90% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,139,110, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 719,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 million in CLSN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.57 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 97.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 1,275,417 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 101,835 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,096,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,474,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,502 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,842 shares during the same period.