CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] is -70.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE: CBL] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up 7.47%. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock is now -70.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.368 and lowest of $0.302 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.78, which means current price is +70.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, CBL reached a trading volume of 22925058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2018, representing the official price target for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.23.

How has CBL stock performed recently?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.99. With this latest performance, CBL shares gained by 52.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2614, while it was recorded at 0.3203 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8226 for the last 200 days.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.20 and a Gross Margin at +47.43. CBL & Associates Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.99.

Return on Total Capital for CBL is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 437.90. Additionally, CBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] managed to generate an average of -$183,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

There are presently around $33 million, or 60.40% of CBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,133,687, which is approximately -1.543% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,820,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 million in CBL stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.75 million in CBL stock with ownership of nearly 14.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE:CBL] by around 14,229,172 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 20,566,075 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 79,872,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,667,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,728 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,973,606 shares during the same period.