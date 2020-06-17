CapitalOne slashes price target on VEREIT Inc. [VER] – find out why.

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] gained 6.77% on the last trading session, reaching $7.25 price per share at the time. VEREIT Inc. represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.32 billion with the latest information. VER stock price has been found in the range of $6.90 to $7.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.30M shares, VER reached a trading volume of 23832438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2019, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for VER stock

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, VER shares gained by 60.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

VEREIT Inc. [VER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.28.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.70. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of -$1,877,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VEREIT Inc. [VER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEREIT Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VEREIT Inc. [VER]

There are presently around $6,949 million, or 96.20% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,138,707, which is approximately 5.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 116,009,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $787.71 million in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $607.17 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly -0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEREIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 133,028,709 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 118,006,222 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 772,431,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,023,465,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,193,883 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 41,330,797 shares during the same period.