Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Stock trading around $73.60 per share: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.21%. Over the last 12 months, COF stock dropped by -18.18%. The one-year Capital One Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.92. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.37 billion, with 457.60 million shares outstanding and 451.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, COF stock reached a trading volume of 5356976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $75.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $111 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on COF stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 141 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.02.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 26.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.54, while it was recorded at 70.66 for the last single week of trading, and 83.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.25.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 12.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.99. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $105,568 per employee.

COF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted 3.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,389 million, or 91.60% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,067,496, which is approximately 8.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,608,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.13 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 0.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

376 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 30,797,718 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 32,951,316 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 349,195,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,944,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,663,403 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 3,918,598 shares during the same period.