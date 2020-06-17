Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] Stock trading around $9.86 per share: What’s Next?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRMK] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.96 during the day while it closed the day at $9.86. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock has also loss -0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRMK stock has inclined by 30.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.56% and lost -22.67% year-on date.

The market cap for BRMK stock reached $1.23 billion, with 132.11 million shares outstanding and 121.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 981.00K shares, BRMK reached a trading volume of 1367080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRMK shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

BRMK stock trade performance evaluation

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, BRMK shares gained by 35.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.44. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +57.44.

Return on Total Capital for BRMK is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, BRMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] managed to generate an average of $1,835,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $576 million, or 45.90% of BRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRMK stocks are: SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,377,784, which is approximately 12.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,104,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.76 million in BRMK stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $69.12 million in BRMK stock with ownership of nearly -0.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK] by around 11,651,721 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,263,442 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 41,856,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,771,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRMK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,804,649 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,157,334 shares during the same period.