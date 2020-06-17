Wednesday, June 17, 2020
BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Unum Group [UNM] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] gained 2.09% or 0.36 points to close at $17.56 with a heavy trading volume of 3488815 shares. It opened the trading session at $18.32, the shares rose to $18.46 and dropped to $17.275, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNM points out that the company has recorded -42.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, UNM reached to a volume of 3488815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for UNM stock

Unum Group [UNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.67. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 17.22 for the last single week of trading, and 23.91 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.41. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 12.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.53. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $106,825 per employee.

Unum Group [UNM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unum Group posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 7.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unum Group [UNM]

There are presently around $3,205 million, or 96.40% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,858,942, which is approximately 6.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,247,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.86 million in UNM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $313.85 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -1.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 17,317,856 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 21,459,740 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 147,568,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,345,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,097,560 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,596,443 shares during the same period.

Popular Category