BofA/Merrill Resumed Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] surged by $1.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $45.40 during the day while it closed the day at $44.20. Principal Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -6.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFG stock has inclined by 54.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.59% and lost -19.64% year-on date.

The market cap for PFG stock reached $11.58 billion, with 275.00 million shares outstanding and 273.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, PFG reached a trading volume of 1883589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $40.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on PFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.24.

PFG stock trade performance evaluation

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, PFG shares gained by 30.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.14, while it was recorded at 42.70 for the last single week of trading, and 47.51 for the last 200 days.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for PFG is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.75. Additionally, PFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] managed to generate an average of $79,211 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Principal Financial Group Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 5.37%.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,365 million, or 72.10% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,906,879, which is approximately 2.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,582,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in PFG stocks shares; and NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO, currently with $780.07 million in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 10,067,221 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 17,505,672 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 166,915,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,488,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,956,162 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,133,359 shares during the same period.