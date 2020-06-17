Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $8.50

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BBGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 73.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 47.06%. Over the last 12 months, BBGI stock rose by 25.00%. The average equity rating for BBGI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.08 million, with 27.80 million shares outstanding and 7.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.96K shares, BBGI stock reached a trading volume of 2389142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2007, representing the official price target for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBGI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

BBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.06. With this latest performance, BBGI shares gained by 59.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.53 for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.19 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for BBGI is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.88. Additionally, BBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] managed to generate an average of $9,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BBGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBGI.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 39.10% of BBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBGI stocks are: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL with ownership of 1,124,434, which is approximately 0.071% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; TETON ADVISORS, INC., holding 898,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in BBGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.22 million in BBGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BBGI] by around 306,190 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 823,055 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,285,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,415,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBGI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,230 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 761,404 shares during the same period.