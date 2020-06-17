BankUnited Inc. [BKU] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, down -41.99% YTD: What’s Next?

BankUnited Inc. [NYSE: BKU] closed the trading session at $21.21 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.425, while the highest price level was $21.75. The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.99 percent and weekly performance of -9.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BKU reached to a volume of 1222170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BankUnited Inc. [BKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKU shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for BankUnited Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for BankUnited Inc. stock. On October 24, 2019, analysts increased their price target for BKU shares from 34 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BankUnited Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.54.

BKU stock trade performance evaluation

BankUnited Inc. [BKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, BKU shares gained by 51.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for BankUnited Inc. [BKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.53, while it was recorded at 20.53 for the last single week of trading, and 28.78 for the last 200 days.

BankUnited Inc. [BKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BankUnited Inc. [BKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.93. BankUnited Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.97.

Return on Total Capital for BKU is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BankUnited Inc. [BKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.50. Additionally, BKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BankUnited Inc. [BKU] managed to generate an average of $198,363 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BankUnited Inc. [BKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BankUnited Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BankUnited Inc. go to 9.64%.

BankUnited Inc. [BKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,812 million, or 98.60% of BKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,108,084, which is approximately 3.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,477,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.27 million in BKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $102.59 million in BKU stock with ownership of nearly 2.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BankUnited Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in BankUnited Inc. [NYSE:BKU] by around 7,997,331 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 10,723,157 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 70,463,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,184,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,094 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,768,556 shares during the same period.