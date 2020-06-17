Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -64.16% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] price surged by 9.22 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 1805348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $1.08 and dropped to a low of $0.9511 until finishing in the latest session at $1.00.

The one-year AHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.26. The average equity rating for AHT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $1.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on AHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

AHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.21. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 66.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7820, while it was recorded at 0.9571 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0779 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.59.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.76. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

AHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 52.10% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,890,262, which is approximately -1.794% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,239,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.63 million in AHT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.44 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly -0.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 3,286,234 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,564,465 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 44,725,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,576,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,040 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,743 shares during the same period.

