Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is 11.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $1.68. A sum of 2017183 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Apollo Global Management Inc. shares reached a high of $53.61 and dropped to a low of $51.925 until finishing in the latest session at $52.97.

The one-year APO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.58. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $46.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5297.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.68.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 30.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.31, while it was recorded at 50.27 for the last single week of trading, and 42.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.71 and a Gross Margin at +99.44. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.51.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 22.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.31. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $568,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

APO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 2.62%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,259 million, or 72.40% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33,913,500, which is approximately -9.957% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,743,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $910.05 million in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $541.84 million in APO stock with ownership of nearly -10.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 26,311,535 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 26,351,587 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 108,354,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,017,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,081,448 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,524,782 shares during the same period.