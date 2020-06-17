Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] Is Currently 9.16 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: APEX] closed the trading session at $0.62 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.60, while the highest price level was $0.67. The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.53 percent and weekly performance of -38.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 106.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 309.59K shares, APEX reached to a volume of 2082636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Global Brands Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

APEX stock trade performance evaluation

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.62. With this latest performance, APEX shares gained by 21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5417, while it was recorded at 0.6240 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8676 for the last 200 days.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.55. Apex Global Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.66.

Return on Total Capital for APEX is now 8.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,079.61. Additionally, APEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] managed to generate an average of -$310,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Apex Global Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apex Global Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 30.00% of APEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEX stocks are: COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,241,226, which is approximately -1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 15.97% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 137,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in APEX stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $51000.0 in APEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:APEX] by around 27,923 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 726,156 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 915,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,669,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,279 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 702,178 shares during the same period.