Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Finance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Revenue clocked in at $340.90 million, up 46.97% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Companies

why Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.71

Brandon Evans - 0
Comcast Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Industry

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] Stock trading around $136.25 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $139.50 during the...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] reaches 489.60M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. price plunged by -7.64 percent to reach at -$0.65. A sum of 1711523 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Finance

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is -45.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.56 during the day while...
Read more

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] slipped around -1.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $49.97 at the close of the session, down -2.44%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is now 46.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZI Stock saw the intraday high of $51.20 and lowest of $48.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.40.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.24M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 2732939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 7.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.15.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Previous articleEntergy Corporation [ETR] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] reaches 195.13B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $47.14 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. Exxon...
Read more
Finance

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $6

Edison Baldwin - 0
Agenus Inc. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.61. The results...
Read more
Finance

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] Stock trading around $59.35 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Evergy Inc. traded at a low on 06/15/20, posting a -1.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.35. The results...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] reaches 195.13B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $47.14 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. Exxon...
Read more
Companies

UBS Reiterated HP Inc. [HPQ]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
HP Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ovintiv Inc. gained 6.65% on the last trading session, reaching $9.62 price per share at the time. Ovintiv Inc. represents 259.76 million in...
Read more
Industry

Aegis Capital lifts Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.64 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $6

Edison Baldwin - 0
Agenus Inc. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.61. The results...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] reaches 195.13B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $47.14 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. Exxon...
Read more
Companies

UBS Reiterated HP Inc. [HPQ]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
HP Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Popular Category