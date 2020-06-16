ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Revenue clocked in at $340.90 million, up 46.97% YTD: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] slipped around -1.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $49.97 at the close of the session, down -2.44%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is now 46.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZI Stock saw the intraday high of $51.20 and lowest of $48.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.40.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.24M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 2732939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 7.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.15.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.