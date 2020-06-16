why Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.00

Benefitfocus Inc. [NASDAQ: BNFT] loss -2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $10.77 price per share at the time. Benefitfocus Inc. represents 32.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $334.04 million with the latest information. BNFT stock price has been found in the range of $9.81 to $11.1199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 501.36K shares, BNFT reached a trading volume of 1078406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNFT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Benefitfocus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Benefitfocus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on BNFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benefitfocus Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for BNFT stock

Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.80. With this latest performance, BNFT shares gained by 16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. Benefitfocus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.39.

Return on Total Capital for BNFT is now -10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.19. Additionally, BNFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] managed to generate an average of -$29,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Benefitfocus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Benefitfocus Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Benefitfocus Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT]

There are presently around $319 million, or 90.50% of BNFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNFT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,932,363, which is approximately -9.572% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 2,987,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.12 million in BNFT stocks shares; and BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO, currently with $32.39 million in BNFT stock with ownership of nearly 19.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benefitfocus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Benefitfocus Inc. [NASDAQ:BNFT] by around 5,140,993 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 8,257,216 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,348,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,747,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNFT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 877,200 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,447,208 shares during the same period.