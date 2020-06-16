Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] is 45.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.95 during the day while it closed the day at $14.92. Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock has also gained 7.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VVNT stock has inclined by 29.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.27% and gained 45.07% year-on date.

The market cap for VVNT stock reached $2.59 billion, with 151.01 million shares outstanding and 149.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.40K shares, VVNT reached a trading volume of 1086521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVNT shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Smart Home Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53.

VVNT stock trade performance evaluation

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, VVNT shares gained by 28.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,012 million, or 83.10% of VVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVNT stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 107,732,396, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 25,160,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.36 million in VVNT stocks shares; and AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $38.74 million in VVNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT] by around 133,146,936 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 31,635,306 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 28,075,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,706,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVNT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,026,888 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 29,243,593 shares during the same period.