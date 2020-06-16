Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Stock trading around $14.24 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] loss -0.14% or -0.02 points to close at $14.24 with a heavy trading volume of 2419584 shares. It opened the trading session at $13.96, the shares rose to $14.315 and dropped to $13.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRT points out that the company has recorded 28.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -199.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 2419584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.32.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

There are presently around $3,723 million, or 79.60% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 118,261,955, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 17,793,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.74 million in VRT stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $227.69 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 238,111,519 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 31,217,906 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,268,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,061,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,376,984 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 13,600,415 shares during the same period.

