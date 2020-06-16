Veritone Inc. [VERI] Stock trading around $13.48 per share: What’s Next?

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] price surged by 7.24 percent to reach at $0.91. A sum of 1153428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 742.88K shares. Veritone Inc. shares reached a high of $13.74 and dropped to a low of $11.90 until finishing in the latest session at $13.48.

The one-year VERI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.4. The average equity rating for VERI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veritone Inc. [VERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Veritone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Veritone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on VERI stock. On February 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for VERI shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritone Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53.

VERI Stock Performance Analysis:

Veritone Inc. [VERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, VERI shares gained by 92.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 378.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.08 for Veritone Inc. [VERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 12.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veritone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritone Inc. [VERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.77 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Veritone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.04.

Return on Total Capital for VERI is now -118.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veritone Inc. [VERI] managed to generate an average of -$224,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Veritone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VERI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritone Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veritone Inc. go to 50.00%.

Veritone Inc. [VERI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 18.70% of VERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 795,839, which is approximately 10.638% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 377,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 million in VERI stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.39 million in VERI stock with ownership of nearly -31.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veritone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI] by around 381,172 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 835,163 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,715,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,931,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,095 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 393,472 shares during the same period.