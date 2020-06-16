Urban One Inc. [UONEK] Stock trading around $1.46 per share: What’s Next?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.60 during the day while it closed the day at $1.46. Urban One Inc. stock has also gained 49.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UONEK stock has inclined by 1.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.74% and lost -23.16% year-on date.

The market cap for UONEK stock reached $68.02 million, with 45.23 million shares outstanding and 19.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.30K shares, UONEK reached a trading volume of 2460380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban One Inc. [UONEK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for UONEK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

UONEK stock trade performance evaluation

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.74. With this latest performance, UONEK shares gained by 133.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for Urban One Inc. [UONEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8151, while it was recorded at 1.0441 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5930 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONEK is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Urban One Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 37.20% of UONEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONEK stocks are: BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,943,221, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 3,366,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in UONEK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.95 million in UONEK stock with ownership of nearly -0.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONEK] by around 85,653 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 276,977 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 13,774,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,136,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONEK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,117 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 197,968 shares during the same period.