The Walt Disney Company [DIS] moved up 1.38: Why It’s Important

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 1.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $117.08. The results of the trading session contributed to over 14103550 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Walt Disney Company stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $206.26 billion, with 1.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.60M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 14103550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $120.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $107 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.13, while it was recorded at 118.26 for the last single week of trading, and 127.24 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +33.54. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.87. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of $46,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Walt Disney Company posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 0.75%.

Insider trade positions for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $133,867 million, or 65.50% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,817,502, which is approximately 2.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,580,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.23 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.66 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,591 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 97,206,830 shares. Additionally, 1,264 investors decreased positions by around 115,149,850 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 946,762,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,118,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,396,770 shares, while 281 institutional investors sold positions of 17,369,424 shares during the same period.