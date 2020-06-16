Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] stock Initiated by Monness Crespi & Hardt analyst, price target now $30

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.26 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. Tenable Holdings Inc. stock is now 22.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TENB Stock saw the intraday high of $29.44 and lowest of $27.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.10, which means current price is +79.73% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 657.70K shares, TENB reached a trading volume of 1874653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Tenable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $31, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on TENB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has TENB stock performed recently?

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, TENB shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.82, while it was recorded at 29.31 for the last single week of trading, and 24.95 for the last 200 days.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.48 and a Gross Margin at +82.85. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.92.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.38. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$67,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]

There are presently around $2,062 million, or 79.70% of TENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 26,390,576, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 4,293,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.14 million in TENB stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $122.0 million in TENB stock with ownership of nearly 6.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TENB] by around 10,047,283 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,720,623 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 54,400,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,168,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,839,548 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,893,541 shares during the same period.