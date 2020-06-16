Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] loss -0.45% or -1.09 points to close at $241.36 with a heavy trading volume of 6235333 shares. It opened the trading session at $237.62, the shares rose to $242.2199 and dropped to $234.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HD points out that the company has recorded 13.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, HD reached to a volume of 6235333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $250.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HD stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 240 to 251.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 6.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 42.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.72, while it was recorded at 246.90 for the last single week of trading, and 224.23 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +32.28. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 51.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.48. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $27,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 3.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 4.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $185,975 million, or 72.20% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,833,032, which is approximately 2.356% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,788,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.41 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.61 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,272 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 41,499,184 shares. Additionally, 1,211 investors decreased positions by around 40,857,757 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 684,709,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 767,065,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,365,370 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 3,640,489 shares during the same period.

