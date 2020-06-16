Stifel lifts Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTY] traded at a low on 06/15/20, posting a -2.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.19. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1071013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Century Casinos Inc. stands at 10.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.26%.

The market cap for CNTY stock reached $134.52 million, with 29.51 million shares outstanding and 26.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CNTY reached a trading volume of 1071013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTY shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Century Casinos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Century Casinos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CNTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Casinos Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

How has CNTY stock performed recently?

Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61. With this latest performance, CNTY shares gained by 48.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. Century Casinos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.78.

Return on Total Capital for CNTY is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.47. Additionally, CNTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Century Casinos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Casinos Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Century Casinos Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]

There are presently around $107 million, or 67.80% of CNTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNTY stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 2,720,162, which is approximately -0.37% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,455,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 million in CNTY stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $10.63 million in CNTY stock with ownership of nearly 14.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Casinos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ:CNTY] by around 1,047,535 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,651,048 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,247,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,946,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNTY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,442 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,455,491 shares during the same period.