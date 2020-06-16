Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] is 135.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Schrodinger Inc. [NASDAQ: SDGR] traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 11.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $67.41. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1045527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Schrodinger Inc. stands at 9.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.36%.

The market cap for SDGR stock reached $3.34 billion, with 49.58 million shares outstanding and 33.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 960.58K shares, SDGR reached a trading volume of 1045527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDGR shares is $61.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Schrodinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Schrodinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SDGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schrodinger Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.09.

How has SDGR stock performed recently?

Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.27, while it was recorded at 64.70 for the last single week of trading.

Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.26 and a Gross Margin at +54.20. Schrodinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.72.

Return on Total Capital for SDGR is now -38.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.92. Additionally, SDGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 132.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] managed to generate an average of -$62,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Schrodinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]

There are presently around $1,337 million, or 59.20% of SDGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDGR stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 6,981,665, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 1,601,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.88 million in SDGR stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $81.46 million in SDGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schrodinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Schrodinger Inc. [NASDAQ:SDGR] by around 22,102,330 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,102,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDGR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,102,330 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.