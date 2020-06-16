ROTH Capital slashes price target on NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] – find out why.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX: NTN] price surged by 15.74 percent to reach at $0.17. A sum of 2790157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 65.21K shares. NTN Buzztime Inc. shares reached a high of $1.58 and dropped to a low of $1.01 until finishing in the latest session at $1.25.

Guru’s Opinion on NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for NTN Buzztime Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NTN Buzztime Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NTN Stock Performance Analysis:

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, NTN shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2083, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1314 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NTN Buzztime Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.12 and a Gross Margin at +60.40. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.34.

Return on Total Capital for NTN is now -11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.43. Additionally, NTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] managed to generate an average of -$52,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.NTN Buzztime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN Buzztime Inc. go to 20.00%.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 35.00% of NTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTN stocks are: NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 314,127, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 266,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in NTN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $67000.0 in NTN stock with ownership of nearly 4.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NTN Buzztime Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX:NTN] by around 17,504 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 41,416 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 687,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 461 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,416 shares during the same period.