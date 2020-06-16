Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] Stock trading around $210.48 per share: What’s Next?

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] jumped around 2.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $210.48 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. Rockwell Automation Inc. stock is now 3.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROK Stock saw the intraday high of $211.10 and lowest of $200.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 230.71, which means current price is +82.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ROK reached a trading volume of 1205002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $191.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $173, while Rosenblatt kept a Sell rating on ROK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is set at 6.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 34.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ROK stock performed recently?

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, ROK shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.77, while it was recorded at 212.58 for the last single week of trading, and 183.88 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +48.70. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for ROK is now 44.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 558.36. Additionally, ROK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 484.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] managed to generate an average of $30,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Rockwell Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. posted 2.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc. go to 1.12%.

Insider trade positions for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

There are presently around $18,853 million, or 81.20% of ROK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,360,862, which is approximately 4.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,486,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in ROK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in ROK stock with ownership of nearly -1.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK] by around 10,803,664 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 7,281,152 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 72,470,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,555,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,306,435 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 1,961,872 shares during the same period.