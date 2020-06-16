Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] stock Initiated by SunTrust analyst, price target now $40

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [NASDAQ: REYN] price surged by 5.44 percent to reach at $1.71. A sum of 1360836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 732.09K shares. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares reached a high of $33.45 and dropped to a low of $31.00 until finishing in the latest session at $33.12.

The one-year REYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.8. The average equity rating for REYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REYN shares is $37.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on REYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for REYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25.

REYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.44, while it was recorded at 32.04 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.67 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.42.

Return on Total Capital for REYN is now 13.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.55. Additionally, REYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] managed to generate an average of $44,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

REYN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REYN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. go to 7.97%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,655 million, or 25.30% of REYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REYN stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 8,970,912, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 74.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,887,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.76 million in REYN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $172.37 million in REYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [NASDAQ:REYN] by around 52,687,695 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,687,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REYN stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,687,695 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.