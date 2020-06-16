Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] moved up 5.91: Why It’s Important

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] surged by $1.45 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.42 during the day while it closed the day at $25.99. Repay Holdings Corporation stock has also gained 2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RPAY stock has inclined by 92.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.38% and gained 77.41% year-on date.

The market cap for RPAY stock reached $1.90 billion, with 35.73 million shares outstanding and 29.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 841.71K shares, RPAY reached a trading volume of 1048631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAY shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repay Holdings Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

RPAY stock trade performance evaluation

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, RPAY shares gained by 35.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.18, while it was recorded at 25.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.94 for the last 200 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.61. Repay Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.27.

Return on Total Capital for RPAY is now -1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.92. Additionally, RPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] managed to generate an average of -$164,741 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Repay Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repay Holdings Corporation go to 7.35%.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $836 million, or 83.40% of RPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAY stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 3,792,922, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 3,229,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.24 million in RPAY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $52.62 million in RPAY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY] by around 13,796,403 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 7,508,077 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,774,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,078,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,633,878 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,450,013 shares during the same period.