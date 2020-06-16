Precipio Inc. [PRPO] is -44.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.2299 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. Precipio Inc. stock has also loss -15.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRPO stock has inclined by 7.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.92% and lost -44.88% year-on date.

The market cap for PRPO stock reached $12.17 million, with 11.13 million shares outstanding and 10.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 812.68K shares, PRPO reached a trading volume of 1982688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Precipio Inc. [PRPO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

PRPO stock trade performance evaluation

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.67. With this latest performance, PRPO shares gained by 68.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7675, while it was recorded at 1.0330 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6734 for the last 200 days.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.74 and a Gross Margin at +7.00. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -423.50.

Return on Total Capital for PRPO is now -72.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.28. Additionally, PRPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] managed to generate an average of -$259,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Precipio Inc. [PRPO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precipio Inc. posted -1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -183.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 81,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in PRPO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 116,838 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 110,953 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 56,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,859 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,800 shares during the same period.