Tuesday, June 16, 2020
PAE Incorporated [PAE] Stock trading around $10.72 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ: PAE] gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $10.72 price per share at the time. PAE Incorporated represents 59.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $932.43 million with the latest information. PAE stock price has been found in the range of $10.36 to $11.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 731.68K shares, PAE reached a trading volume of 1269372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PAE Incorporated [PAE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAE shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PAE Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for PAE Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAE Incorporated is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for PAE stock

PAE Incorporated [PAE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, PAE shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for PAE Incorporated [PAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

PAE Incorporated [PAE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PAE Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at PAE Incorporated [PAE]

There are presently around $754 million, or 77.80% of PAE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAE stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 20,919,578, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 7,887,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.21 million in PAE stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $80.27 million in PAE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ:PAE] by around 64,768,346 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 30,046,179 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,316,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,497,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,327,287 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 15,564,806 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAvinger Inc. [AVGR] fell -60.53% so far this year. What now?
Next articleEli Lilly and Company [LLY] Stock trading around $141.52 per share: What’s Next?

