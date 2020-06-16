O-I Glass Inc. [OI] Stock trading around $8.82 per share: What’s Next?

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE: OI] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $8.82 price per share at the time. O-I Glass Inc. represents 155.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.31 billion with the latest information. OI stock price has been found in the range of $8.11 to $9.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, OI reached a trading volume of 1950924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about O-I Glass Inc. [OI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for O-I Glass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $17, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on OI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

Trading performance analysis for OI stock

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.47. With this latest performance, OI shares gained by 37.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 9.68 for the last 200 days.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O-I Glass Inc. [OI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +17.46. O-I Glass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.93.

Return on Total Capital for OI is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,233.83. Additionally, OI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,193.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] managed to generate an average of -$14,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.O-I Glass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O-I Glass Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc. go to 1.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at O-I Glass Inc. [OI]

There are presently around $1,300 million, or 98.30% of OI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,740,338, which is approximately -0.638% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,584,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.37 million in OI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.61 million in OI stock with ownership of nearly -2.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O-I Glass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI] by around 22,387,398 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 19,927,718 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 108,092,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,407,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,395,273 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,259,082 shares during the same period.