Northcoast slashes price target on Tech Data Corporation [TECD] – find out why.

Tech Data Corporation [NASDAQ: TECD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.38%. Over the last 12 months, TECD stock rose by 46.19%. The one-year Tech Data Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.5. The average equity rating for TECD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.07 billion, with 35.69 million shares outstanding and 35.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 664.54K shares, TECD stock reached a trading volume of 2707050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tech Data Corporation [TECD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECD shares is $146.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Tech Data Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Tech Data Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on TECD stock. On August 31, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for TECD shares from 115 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tech Data Corporation is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TECD Stock Performance Analysis:

Tech Data Corporation [TECD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, TECD shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Tech Data Corporation [TECD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.46, while it was recorded at 138.34 for the last single week of trading, and 130.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tech Data Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tech Data Corporation [TECD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.22. Tech Data Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.01.

Return on Total Capital for TECD is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tech Data Corporation [TECD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.25. Additionally, TECD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tech Data Corporation [TECD] managed to generate an average of $24,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.Tech Data Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TECD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tech Data Corporation posted 2.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tech Data Corporation go to 14.00%.

Tech Data Corporation [TECD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,450 million, or 94.10% of TECD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,208,832, which is approximately -2.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,516,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.03 million in TECD stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $345.06 million in TECD stock with ownership of nearly -14.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tech Data Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Tech Data Corporation [NASDAQ:TECD] by around 7,030,792 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 8,095,376 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 17,540,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,666,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,535,061 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,723,179 shares during the same period.