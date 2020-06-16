MKM Partners lifts Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] gained 0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $1.52 price per share at the time. Callon Petroleum Company represents 396.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $567.43 million with the latest information. CPE stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.61M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 45090108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $1.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for CPE stock

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.44. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 132.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8049, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7827 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.78 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.33. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $143,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 5.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $517 million, or 89.00% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,342,339, which is approximately -3.383% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,095,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.56 million in CPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $48.39 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 25.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 45,846,706 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 156,632,656 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 140,174,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,653,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,155,611 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 90,560,133 shares during the same period.