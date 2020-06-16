Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] reaches 16.17B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Market

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] Stock trading around $233.08 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. loss -5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $233.08 price per share at the time. Air Products and...
Read more
Market

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $16

Edison Baldwin - 0
NuStar Energy L.P. loss -8.73% on the last trading session, reaching $15.36 price per share at the time. NuStar Energy L.P. represents 108.90...
Read more
Industry

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] moved down -5.29: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust loss -5.29% or -0.97 points to close at $17.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5175537 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is -41.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Dine Brands Global Inc. closed the trading session at $49.28 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] gained 4.29% or 1.32 points to close at $32.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1592504 shares. It opened the trading session at $29.99, the shares rose to $32.48 and dropped to $29.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, WMG reached to a volume of 1592504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 190.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMG stock

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +40.34. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of $47,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Previous articleMizuho Upgrade OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]. What else is Wall St. saying?
Next articleSix Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell -47.68% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Market

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ovintiv Inc. gained 6.65% on the last trading session, reaching $9.62 price per share at the time. Ovintiv Inc. represents 259.76 million in...
Read more
Market

For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], UBS sees a rise to $181. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Union Pacific Corporation gained 1.05% or 1.75 points to close at $167.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2901974 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Altria Group Inc. [MO] moved up 3.02: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Altria Group Inc. gained 3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $40.31 price per share at the time. Altria Group Inc. represents 1.86...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ovintiv Inc. gained 6.65% on the last trading session, reaching $9.62 price per share at the time. Ovintiv Inc. represents 259.76 million in...
Read more
Industry

Aegis Capital lifts Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.64 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $6

Edison Baldwin - 0
Agenus Inc. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.61. The results...
Read more
Companies

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is -6.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $1.07. A sum of 8777184 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Market

For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], UBS sees a rise to $181. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Union Pacific Corporation gained 1.05% or 1.75 points to close at $167.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2901974 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ovintiv Inc. gained 6.65% on the last trading session, reaching $9.62 price per share at the time. Ovintiv Inc. represents 259.76 million in...
Read more
Industry

Aegis Capital lifts Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.64 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category