Market cap of Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] reaches 16.17B – now what?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] gained 4.29% or 1.32 points to close at $32.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1592504 shares. It opened the trading session at $29.99, the shares rose to $32.48 and dropped to $29.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, WMG reached to a volume of 1592504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 190.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMG stock

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +40.34. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of $47,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.