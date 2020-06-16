Market cap of RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] reaches 19.85M – now what?

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE: RTW] gained 9.13% on the last trading session, reaching $0.30 price per share at the time. RTW Retailwinds Inc. represents 64.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.85 million with the latest information. RTW stock price has been found in the range of $0.245 to $0.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, RTW reached a trading volume of 5241184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTW Retailwinds Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for RTW stock

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.83. With this latest performance, RTW shares dropped by -16.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3074, while it was recorded at 0.3146 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7353 for the last 200 days.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTW Retailwinds Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]

There are presently around $14 million, or 84.90% of RTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTW stocks are: IPC/NYCG LLC with ownership of 31,618,972, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.51% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 4,592,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in RTW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.59 million in RTW stock with ownership of nearly 18.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE:RTW] by around 1,129,453 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,675,244 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 42,917,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,722,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,276 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,260,417 shares during the same period.