Market cap of DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] reaches 37.38B – now what?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] gained 1.92% or 0.98 points to close at $51.99 with a heavy trading volume of 5636502 shares. It opened the trading session at $49.40, the shares rose to $52.375 and dropped to $49.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DD points out that the company has recorded -21.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, DD reached to a volume of 5636502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $56.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.74, while it was recorded at 52.52 for the last single week of trading, and 55.78 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +29.78. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.92. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$18,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 3.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $28,260 million, or 76.80% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,579,543, which is approximately 2.619% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,296,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.89 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -4.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 97,218,602 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 95,624,107 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 361,169,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,012,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,918,832 shares, while 336 institutional investors sold positions of 23,092,188 shares during the same period.