Market cap of Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] reaches 388.35M – now what?

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] price plunged by -7.98 percent to reach at -$0.26. A sum of 1169110 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 506.33K shares. Contango Oil & Gas Company shares reached a high of $3.37 and dropped to a low of $2.85 until finishing in the latest session at $3.00.

The one-year MCF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -50.0. The average equity rating for MCF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Contango Oil & Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Contango Oil & Gas Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCF in the course of the last twelve months was 17.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.79. With this latest performance, MCF shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Contango Oil & Gas Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.35 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -208.85.

Return on Total Capital for MCF is now -16.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.80. Additionally, MCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Contango Oil & Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

MCF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCF.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 41.70% of MCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCF stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,002,390, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 5,486,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.89 million in MCF stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $16.37 million in MCF stock with ownership of nearly 18.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF] by around 5,615,845 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,532,758 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 29,754,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,903,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCF stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,386,853 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 523,574 shares during the same period.