Market cap of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] reaches 45.95M – now what?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.63 at the close of the session, up 7.63%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock is now -9.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.74 and lowest of $0.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.57, which means current price is +135.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 12326778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4704, while it was recorded at 0.6102 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6179 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $7 million, or 15.70% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 3,397,916, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,013,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in ADMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.11 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 6,834,219 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 60,837 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 4,688,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,583,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,788,525 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 17,989 shares during the same period.