Market cap of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] reaches 231.65M – now what?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.13 at the close of the session, up 6.46%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -4.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABEO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.1981 and lowest of $2.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.60, which means current price is +131.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 1179949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $2 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ABEO shares from 29 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has ABEO stock performed recently?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Insider trade positions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $131 million, or 54.30% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP with ownership of 7,213,012, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.17 million in ABEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $16.0 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -15.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 6,037,730 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,234,825 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,203,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,475,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,103 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 10,823,822 shares during the same period.