Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Market Analysts see The AES Corporation [AES] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.88. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5974831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AES Corporation stands at 5.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $8.25 billion, with 664.00 million shares outstanding and 662.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 5974831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 12.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.39 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.52. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $7,902 million, or 95.80% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,565,753, which is approximately 2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,387,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in AES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $709.05 million in AES stock with ownership of nearly -4.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 42,748,106 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 45,298,753 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 535,665,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,712,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,144,812 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,210,067 shares during the same period.

