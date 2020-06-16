Market Analysts see Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.415 during the day while it closed the day at $3.33. Southwestern Energy Company stock has also loss -12.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWN stock has inclined by 69.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.08% and gained 37.60% year-on date.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $1.78 billion, with 540.31 million shares outstanding and 538.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.80M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 11408973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.37. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.78. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $965,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,025 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,324,244, which is approximately 0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 81,157,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.44 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $223.74 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -11.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 79,726,633 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 94,168,243 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 435,921,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,816,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,339,228 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 29,072,296 shares during the same period.