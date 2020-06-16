Market Analysts see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 17.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.94. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1623657 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.88%.

The market cap for BCLI stock reached $296.11 million, with 28.42 million shares outstanding and 22.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 540.72K shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 1623657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $14 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has BCLI stock performed recently?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.49. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 79.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.43 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 9.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$726,656 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Insider trade positions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

There are presently around $32 million, or 12.30% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,216,272, which is approximately 57.534% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 576,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 million in BCLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.25 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 131.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 1,799,704 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 204,867 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,739,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,743,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,101 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 198,374 shares during the same period.