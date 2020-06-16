Lake Street lifts SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.8132 during the day while it closed the day at $1.77. SeaChange International Inc. stock has also loss -18.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEAC stock has declined by -24.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.40% and lost -57.76% year-on date.

The market cap for SEAC stock reached $70.11 million, with 36.98 million shares outstanding and 28.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 604.15K shares, SEAC reached a trading volume of 1254511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

SEAC stock trade performance evaluation

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.81. With this latest performance, SEAC shares dropped by -25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4647, while it was recorded at 1.9150 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2362 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +63.05. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now 0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.15. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$49,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaChange International Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAC.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 42.40% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,061,616, which is approximately -2.054% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,852,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 million in SEAC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.18 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -12.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 3,423,285 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,478,668 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,630,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,532,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,576 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,867,258 shares during the same period.